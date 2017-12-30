Model turned actor Milind Soman who judged the reality show India's Next Top Model posted a video of him doing push-ups with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar sitting on the back. The video has garnered love from his fans and is giving major fitness goals to all the couples.

Milind Soman, the man who is tagged as one of India’s fittest has yet again proved his steel. Popularly known as the iron man, the model turned actor is currently dating his longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar who is a super-model and flight attendant by profession. The couple which shares a considerable age difference between them has proved that love knows no boundaries. After rumours surged strong earlier this year that the couple is set to the tie the knot they are currently in Himachal Pradesh where they are all set to welcome the New Year on an inspiring note.

Milind and Ankita will take part in a running event where they will be together covering a staggering distance of over 130 kilometres between Dharamshala to Una. The avid fitness enthusiast that he is, Milind Soman has previously run in several elite marathons and proved his mettle despite increasing age. Ahead of the long run, he took to Instagram to post a video from his training where he can be seen doing push-ups with girlfriend Ankita sitting on his back. Though he managed to pull off only 4 push-ups with his girlfriend on the back, Milind Soman’s video is giving major fitness goals to couples everywhere.

Here is the video:

The power couple was recently subjected to intense criticism on social media. Milind Soman was targeted specifically by the trolls for being in a relationship with someone much younger than him. However, couple seems to march ahead in their relationship paying absolutely no heed to the haters. “Ankita is almost half of Milind’s age, the massive age-gap was an issue for Ankita’s family but now after having met Milind, they are ready to ignore the age factor,” a source close to the couple had told a news website. The wedding will be Milind’s second marriage. The actor married Mylène Jampanoï, his French co-star from their film Valley Of Flowers in 2006. However, their marriage could not sustain the test of time and could only last for 3 years.