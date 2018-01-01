Sunny Leone welcomed the New Year with her husband Daniel Webber in the beautiful Cape Town. The Bollywood actress wished her fans by sharing a video of the couple's first kiss of the year 2018 which has since gone viral on social media and is being loved by all sunny leone fans.

As the Bollywood stars welcomed the New Year with their loved ones at different exotic places around the world. Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber marked the celebrations in South Africa’s exotic city of Cape Town. Sunny shared videos and photographs from the night as the couple looked absolutely breathtaking. In one of the videos posted by her on Instagram, Sunny can be seen kissing her husband midst fireworks in the background as the world celebrated the beginning of 2018. Sunny and Daniel have been married for five years now but the two still can’t get enough of each other.

Sunny is often spotted with her husband enjoying her vacations or day outs in and outside India. The two were in the beautiful city of Cape Town to celebrate the last night of 2017 and welcome a new dawn. Sunny shared a video of her kissing Daniel and captioned it “Happy New Year.” In another video a childish Sunny Leone can be seen introducing her party crew to her fans. She also posted a picture with Raza Beig, the CEO of Splash Fashions and her husband Daniel. “Because he’s just that bad A$$ I love ya @razabeig and @dirrty99 my lover forever,” she wrote with the picture on Instagram.

Happy New Year!!! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:52am PST

Sunny and Daniel have time and again showed how much they love each other and this video is a proof. The video is set to give other couples the best goals. This is not the first time Sunny and Daniel have shared the pictures of their candid moments on social media. Earlier in June 2017 when Sunny was busy shooting for one of her projects in the Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, Daniel dropped by to meet her.

The former adult star Sunny Leone has made many fans in India with her acting and dancing skills. She was last seen on the big screen in Tera Intezaar alongside Arbaz Khan. She has made several cameos and special appearances in mainstream Bollywood movies apart from donning the lead role in the likes of Mastizaade, Beiimaan Love and Ek Paheli Leela.