Recording dance videos and posting them on YouTube is the latest trend. A lot of mash-ups and dance videos featured on social media making social media addicts crazy. A video of a charming girl dancing to the tunes of Neha Kakkar’s party number ‘Aa Toh Sahi’ from ‘Judwaa 2’ has gone viral on the internet. YouTuber named Hanisha Gianani shared a video on her channel and the video has set social media on fire as it has garnered over 386,357 views till now.

The filmy video of cute and peppy Hanisha Gianani’s absolute Bollywood style dancing at an apt location beside an artificial lake is simply adorable and will definitely catch your eyes. Her perfect dance moves can give any Bollywood dancer a run for the money. She can definitely give a tough competition to our Bollywood actresses as her moves, and graceful finishes were choreographed perfectly. Also, the cute tunic and sneakers is a perfect match for her peppy and cute dance evident in the video.

‘Judwaa 2’ is directed by David Dhawan and features Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun Dhawan plays a double role in the movie. The movie is a remake of a popular 1997 blockbuster Judwaa which was also directed by David Dhawan and featured Salman Khan in a double role. ‘Judwaa 2’ is one of the highest grosser of 2017 and had a huge mark on the box office. Judwaa 2 minted a whopping Rs 98.08 crore in the first week, Rs 27.76 Cr in the second, Rs 11.34 Cr in the third.

This is Varun Dhawan’s second movie to enter Rs 100 crore-club. The actor has until now starred in nine successful movies. Dhawan played a double role in the film revolving around twin brothers Prem and Raja who got separated at birth but reunite again in adulthood and take on the underground smuggling world.