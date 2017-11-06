We won’t feel bad to say that this isn’t her best photo shoot till date but we will definitely praise her for giving it a try. While the cover isn’t really happening and doesn’t even score high on our style meter, we hope the other pictures will prove us wrong and baffle us like never before.Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya opposite Varun Dhawan has a great line-up of movies like Brahmastra, Gully Boys, Shuddhi and Raazi.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has recently featured as the cover girl for November issue of Harper’s Bazaar Bride India. In the magazine cover, Alia, who is seen posing along with designer Masaba Gupta is way too floral in this photo shoot. Actually, there are so many flowers that it is difficult to identify Alia in the picture. Although Alia is the only saviour of the bizarre cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride India magazine even Alia’s charm couldn’t come to the rescue of this obnoxious photo shoot. We, however, praise the Udta Punjab actress for taking up a challenging photo shoot and making different choices from the rest, but this was genuinely not Alia’s cup of tea.

Although, we give Alia full marks for atleast trying out a different thing, sometimes an out-of-the-box fashion choice can turn out to be a fashion disaster especially when it comes to fashion diva Alia who is known for her charm and cuteness. This was the first time when Alia donned such a contemporary look for her photo shoot. Wearing a modern Alice and Olivia floral gown with traditional jewellery, the Highway star was although blending two distinct fashion statements in one, it overall failed to impress.

Recently Masaba was trolled for her tweet about the SC order on ban of firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali. But trolls did not take kindly to her tweet and spewed a series of abusive tweets and called her ‘bastard child’ and ‘illegitimate west Indian’. The pretty designer did not bow down to these ugly comments but gave them back with a strong reply via a tweet.