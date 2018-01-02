Several Bollywood personalities like Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra and Kalki Koechlin have spoken about sexual harassment. Previously, more than 300 actresses, writers and directors have launched a project to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces. The initiative, which is called Time’s Up, was announced via a full-page advert printed in the New York Times.

If Hollywood took over two decades to speak up against sexual abuse, how much time the Hindi film industry will take to reveal its dirty secrets, wonders actress Shruti Seth

If Hollywood took over two decades to speak up against sexual abuse, how much time the Hindi film industry will take to reveal its dirty secrets, wonders actress Shruti Seth. More than 300 Hollywood actresses, writers and directors including Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone have launched a campaign “Time’s Up” to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces. Actress Shruti Seth shared the link of the article on Twitter on Tuesday. “I wonder if Bollywood will ever reveal its dirty secrets? It took Hollywood nearly 25 years to speak up, we’ll take another 50 perhaps,” Shruti wrote alongside the link.

Several Bollywood personalities like Radhika Apte, Tisca Chopra and Kalki Koechlin have spoken about sexual harassment. Previously, more than 300 actresses, writers and directors have launched a project to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces. The initiative, which is called Time’s Up, was announced via a full-page advert printed in the New York Times. The Hollywood project is described as a “unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere”, BBC reported on Monday. It comes in the wake of sexual abuse allegations by high-profile actresses against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a “solidarity letter” published on its website, Time’s Up says the “struggle for women to break in, to rise up the ranks and to simply be heard” must end, adding: “Time’s up on this impenetrable monopoly.” The letter, which is aimed at “every woman… who has had to fend off sexual advances”, goes on to say that such harassment can often continue because “perpetrators and employers never face any consequences”. The campaign, which is backed by hundreds of actresses including Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone, has already raised more than $13 million of its $15 million targets.