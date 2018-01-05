Bollywood style diva Sonam Kapoor is reportedly tying the knot to Delhi based business tycoon Anand Ahuja. Anand is the proud owner of a luxury fashion label known as Bhane and is also the managing director of India’s first multi brand sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. Just like Sonam, he is also fond of travelling, luxury shoes and cars. Rumours are rife that Sonam has booked the celestial Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur for a week in March.

Bollywood style diva Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja in March. If the latest reports are to be believed, their families have accepted their relationship and performed the ritual of Roka in a private affair attended by close friends and family members. The lovebirds welcomed the New Year 2018 in the cutest way possible enveloped in each other’s arms and dancing the night away in Paris. Soon after the New Year celebrations were over, the duo flew down to London where they exchanged their engagement rings.

The fashionista has also booked the celestial Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur for a week in March, a time known as the auspicious wedding season. “Sonam Kapoor has booked the palace for 5-6 days somewhere around March and it is suggestive that she might tie the knot here,” a source close to her revealed. You would be wondering, Who is Anand Ahuja? And how did he did he steal Sonam’s heart? Based in Delhi, Anand is a business tycoon and a proud owner of a luxury fashion label known as Bhane. Apart from that, the young man also is also the managing director of luxury export firm VegNonVeg. VegNonVeg is also India’s first multi brand sneaker boutique. Anand completed his schooling in Delhi after which he moved to USA for pursuing his MBA course.

Just like Sonam Kapoor, Anand shares his love for travelling, luxury shoes and cars. Their travel adventures have been equally magical as their relationship. Reports are rife that Anand proposed Sonam in 2014 but she took some time to give their relationship a name. Soon the duo became great friends and it didn’t take that long for their friendship to be developed into a bond of love.

#️⃣1️⃣ … 💫 A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

☀️day A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:40am PDT