Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines when she was signed to play the role of Nargis in the upcoming remake of the 1967 classic Raat Aur Din. In 2017, Mrs Bachchan stayed busy with Fanne Khan but New Year has come up with big pay cheques for her, as per reports. Recently, the actress made headlines when she asked for a huge amount of Rs 10 crores to essay her role in the 1967 remake, as per sources. “Aishwarya has demanded Rs. 10 crores for her next film, Raat Aur Din (1967) remake,” stated the mid-day report. The role Aishwarya is playing in the movie has dual personalities. So, Aishwarya has to give some extra efforts for the role so the amount she has been asking is quite worth it.

The Raat Aur Din remake will be produced by KriArj Entertainments, which is co-owned by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor. According to mid-day, the makers have agreed to Aishwarya’s reported demands without a second thought. “Since Aishwarya has a double role, the film will require extensive preparation. It will be a time-consuming project, which means she will have to let go of the other films that come her way. The fee she has quoted is fair. The producers have agreed to the amount without any negotiation,” mid-day quoted the source as saying.

Earlier, the movie made headlines when Sanjay Dutt suggested Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over Madhuri Dixit for the role. “It will be a homage to Nargis ji and is a special project for all of us. Aishwarya has already said that she would love to play the main role,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Prernaa as saying. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 44, will next be seen in Atul Manjrekar-directed Fanne Khan, in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanne Khan releases in June and clashes with Salman Khan’s Race 3.