Cable channel HBO announced on Thursday that the eighth and final season of the award-winning television series Game of Thrones will be released in 2019. Although followers across the world were left heartbroken as they were looking for a 2018 release of the concluding season, the delay in the release is only bound to increase the anticipation among fans. According to HBO, the new season of Game of Thrones will go on air in 2019 but the month of its release is yet to be announced.

While making the big announcement on its official website, HBO also said that the upcoming season of Game of Thrones will be concluded in six hour-long episodes which will be directed by David Benioff & DB Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik. The episodes will be written by David Benioff & DB Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

The twitter handle of HBO PR broke the news of the new Game of Thrones season on Thursday night while HBO made it official by announcing it on its website. Game of Thrones twitter handle shared the news with caption ‘Send a Raven.’

The filming of the final season began on October 23, 2017 and the makers have said that they want to give an ending to Game of Thrones as fantastic as possible, hence the production is taking longer than expected to finish. There is massive anticipation among GoT fans across the globe for the final season as everybody is looking forward to see the ultimate conqueror of the Iron Throne.