Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has won million hearts with her exceptionally hot and mesmerising looks. After ruling the small screen with her debut show Ye Pyaar Naa Hoga Kamm, Yami made her big Bollywood entry in Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurana. Have a look at her 30 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos that will make you fall for her.

A 20-year-old aspiring law student Yami Gautam dropped out of college to fulfill her acting dreams. The young and beautiful Yami paved her way into million hearts with her super successful stint in the television show, Ye Pyaar Na Hoga Kam aired on colours. After that show, there was nothing to hold back. Yami made a path breaking Bollywood debut in Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurana and proved she’s no less than any other. With films like Badlapur, Sanam Re and Kaabil, Yami gave a tough competition to Bollywood biggies and had declared that she is here to stay.

Yami Gautam has not just won hearts with her exceptional acting skills but also with her natural beauty and oh-so-hot looks. Apart from rocking Bollywood and the small screen, Yami is also an Internet sensation with more than 6 million followers on her official Instagram handle. From her super hot magazine covers, behind the scenes madness, candid selfies, family outings to her outfit details, the fashion diva makes sure that she is constantly stays in touch with her die hard fans and build an online army of fans.

After the success of Kaabil, the talented actor is now prepping for her role in Batti Gul Meter Chaalu sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Follow the fashion diva on her official social media handles if you aren’t already and we bet she’ll surprise you with her charismatic persona and breathtaking hot and sexy looks.

Have a look at 30 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Yami Gautam that will make you fall for her:

Yami Gautam sizzles in a stunning hot photo.