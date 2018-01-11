Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 11 January 2018, full episode written update: The reason behind why Ruhi lied is revealed in a flashback. Param's men come to take money from Aliya. Ishita gets to know that Simmi has been giving Raman pills.

The episode begins with Ruhi’s emotional breakdown. She laments over the fact that she had to lie in front of everyone in order return Simmi’s favour. She thinks about what would have happened that day if her aunt, Simmi, wouldn’t have come to her aid. As she starts thinking about that day, the narrative shifts to a flashback. Nikhil takes her to a hotel and tries to woo her with wine and music, however, Ruhi is uncomfortable and tries to ward off his advances. He continues forcing himself on her and tries to rape her. Ruhi manages to escape somehow and finds Simmi.

Simmi takes her to the car. Ruhi starts blaming herself for everything that happened while crying and howling hysterically. She thinks that she does not deserve to live anymore. Simmi tries to make her understand the consequences of this by asking her to think about the pain she would cause to her parents if she does so. Ruhi finally calms down.

Ruhi asks Simmi about how she knew about this. Simmi tells her that she has been foreboding this since the morning, so she started following her the moment she came out of the house. She requests Simmi to not tell anyone about this and promises to return the favour. The flashback ends here. Ruhi broods over the fact that she was compelled to do this because of that night. Simmi asked her to lie about the fact that she was with Param in the party.

Param calls up a man and tells him to extort money from Aliya. The doctor asks for Raman’s old reports, but Simmi says she does not remember where she kept them. Ishita asks the doctor to take the new samples and she will get the old reports in the meantime. Meanwhile, Aliya and Mihika get involved in a blame-game. Aliya gets a call from Param’s man who threatens her for the money. Aliya is in a fix about how she will get the money. She leaves the house and tells the servant to not tell anyone about where she went, but Mihika overhears her.

Simmi and Param wonder about Ishita’s whereabouts in the hospital. Param hopes that his men will reach the house before Ishita does. When Param’s men arrive at the house, Mihika tattles and tells them that she is at their neighbour’s house. Param’s men threaten her neighbours and she reveals herself. The men harass her as Ishita comes. Aliya tells her that they are the men from whom she had taken the loan. They brandish a gun at her. Ishita gives him whatever money she has and sends them away.

As she is bringing the reports back to the hospital, another doctor tells her that Raman had the attack because of the pills. Ishita realises that Simmi has been giving Raman those pills. Raman’s doctor tells everyone that Raman has to be shifted to the ICU. Ishita confronts Simmi about the pills, but the doctor says that he got the attack because of stress. Simmi blames Ishita for it. Later, Simmi tells Param about how she bribed the doctor.

In the precap, Bhalla ji forbids Ishita from meeting Raman.