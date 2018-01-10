The episode begins with Mihika arguing with Ishita just as all the others bring Bhalla ji inside. Simmi blames Ishita for trapping Param and turning Mani against him. Thereafter, a courier arrives with the documents of the property of the house. That leaves everyone in a state of shock. It has Param’s name written on it! Ishita looks at him in disdain and asks him to justify himself now.

Meanwhile, Romi tries to comfort Aditya. He tells him that he is supporting his wife despite all that has happened and that is what true love is about. Aditya vents to him about how he feels his aunt, Mihika, has not been treating Aliya properly. He defends Aliya and says that he will always support her. Romi assures him by saying that it is exactly what he should do for he is also confused about the way Mihika is behaving, especially after she grew closer to Simmi.

Raman questions Param about the papers and gives him an ultimatum to come off clean. Param instantly cooks up a lie. He says that by taking advantage of his work as Mishra’s personal assistant, he made duplicate papers of the document. It clearly mentions that no one can take over the property without Bhalla ji’s consent, hence, a mortgage is out of the question. Raman tells Shagun that Param is actually right. Mani and Shagun argue that it is impossible since it was Param who picked up the call yesterday. Param lies again and says that he picked up while he was in a business associate’s party since no one was there to receive it. However, the person instantly disconnected the call so he didn’t know what to do.

Ishita finds his answers frivolous, but Simmi cuts her off while she tries to question him. Param says that he can prove himself. Ruhi enters as his eyewitness and tells everyone that she was there with him at the party. He brings in another man who further pushes the blame towards Ishita by saying that he was working on her instructions. Raman is unable to take the shock and he loses his senses. He starts having a seizure and the entire family spirals into a state of panic. They take him to the hospital.

Ishita tries to tell the doctor that Raman must have had a fit of epilepsy, but Simmi abruptly cuts her off. Simmi tells Param that she will make sure that no one finds out about how they are behind this. Meanwhile, Ruhi has an emotional breakdown because she was helpless and had to lie about Ishita.

In the precap, Ishita tells the doctor that Raman had the attack because of the pills which Simmi was giving him. But the doctor denies it and says that it was because of stress. On the other hand, several goons come to harass Aliya and threaten to kill her if she doesn’t repay the loan.