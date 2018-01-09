Mani finds out that Param is the loan shark. He goes to Raman and Ishita's house to confront him. Everyone is shocked. As Mani is about to leave after an argument, Papaji comes. Mihika tells him that Aliya stole the papers and he faints.

The episode begins with Ishita, Raman, Aditya and Aliya resting in jail. Ishita walks over to Aditya and tries to comfort him. Aditya expresses distress over all that has transpired in the past few days. Ishita tells him that Aaliya doesn’t seem like the kind of girl who would have done all this by herself. Ishita feels that someone might have trapped her as it is improbable for any person to get a gambling addiction so fast. He says that he just hopes that his mom and father-in-law will soon find out about the loan shark. He also tells her that he hopes his grandfather will soon find the papers of their ancestral house. Both of them talk about how they wish for the mess to be over soon. Meanwhile, a watchman informs Shagun and Mani about the lost scarf of the woman who had come to visit them. Mani uses the watchman’s phone to call and he finds out that Param is the loan shark. While handing over the money to Param, Mini finds out that Mani did not give her the money.

On the other hand, Shagun is in disbelief about Param and Mani is infuriated at learning the truth. They realize that Mr. Bhalla’s property papers are also with Param. He realises how Ishita was right about Param all along and says that he won’t spare him. Param informs Simmi about how he thinks Mani might be trying to trap him. He is flustered about what might happen, but Simmi asks him to relax. The next day they are all released from jail with the aid of a lawyer sent by Mani. Mani calls Ishita and tells her to reach home fast because he has to tell her something important.

Mani and Shagun reach Raman’s house, and he tells them that Aliya will no longer be living with them. He asks Aliya to pack her bags. Confused by his erratic behaviour, Ishita and Raman tell him to clearly state what is wrong. After a bitter exchange of words, Raman insists that Mani should spill the truth once and for all. On hearing the truth, everyone is shocked! Raman is unable to belief that Param stole the papers. Mani angrily summons Param and confronts him. Param blatantly refuses the accusations and tries to come off clean.

Mani explains how he found out about Param. Simmi says that everyone is targeting Param. Raman suggests that there might have been some form of a confusion, but Mani storms off. Ishita tries to diffuse the situation while Papaji comes over. Aliya thinks to herself that he must not know about the documents at any cost. A tussle ensues between Aliya and Mihika when she tries to convince her to not tell her grandfather about it but, in turn, gets taunted by Mihika for her gambling addiction. Mihika comes out and tells Papaji about how everyone thinks Param has stolen the papers. However, she tells him that she knows Aliya has stolen them because she has a gambling addiction and requires money to pay her debts. But, Papaji is unable to take the shock of this news and he faints. Ishita requests Mihika to not let their fight come in between this, but Mihika tells her that she doesn’t have to teach her what to do.

In the precap, Raman gets a stroke.