Sangram Singh, who plays the bad boy role of Ashok in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to tie the knot in December with Gurkiran Kaur. Although it is an arranged marriage Sangram says he has found the love of his life.

The actor, who has been part of Punjabi films, became a sensation after being cast for the popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

It’s good news for all Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans as their favourite villain from one of the most popular Indian television daily soap—Sangram Singh got engaged on Tuesday evening. Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sangram Singh, who plays the role of Ashok Khanna in the show, has got engaged. Sharing the pleasant news among his fans on social media app Instagram, Sangram kept the caption short and simple and wrote, “Taken!!” The bad boy and the troublemaker of the hit show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, Sangram Singh aka Ashok Khanna just got engaged last night and the co-stars couldn’t keep calm as Karan Patel and Aly Goni congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Talking about his marriage, Sangram spoke to an online portal where he revealed that the 32-year-old is getting married on December 25. “I am getting married on December 25 to Gurkiran Kaur,” Sangram said in a statement. “It’s an arranged marriage set up but I don’t think I could have found a better life partner,” the Punjabi actor added. He further said, “Our families knew each other for a very long time. They felt we could be ideal life partners and got us introduced. I guess they were right for we instantly connected and recently got engaged also. All my friends have been quite surprised with the development (laughs). Gurkiran is from Norway and works as a VAT consultant.”

It's been the year of romance for the television industry as a few days ago, 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actor Gaurav Sharma got married and now another TV actor is all set to tie the knot.

