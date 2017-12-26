Yo yo Honey Singh makes his much awaited Bollywood comeback with Dil Chori from Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety'. The singer has made a comeback after 2 years as he was recovering from bipolar disorder and alcoholism. The song is power-punched with his swag and makes you want to tap your feet to the beats and is surely going to add in Honey Singh’s long list of blockbusters.

Hold your hearts! Yo Yo Honey Singh is back. Honey Singh has made his much awaited Bollywood comeback with the song ‘Dil Chori’ after 2 years as he was recovering from bipolar disorder and alcoholism. ‘Dil Chori’ is from Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ and is a Bhangra Song with Hindi Fusion. The song is power-punched with Yo Yo’s swag, makes you want to tap your feet to the beats and is surely going to add in Honey Singh’s long list of blockbusters such as ‘Blue eyes’, ‘Brown Rang’ and ‘Breakup party’ among many others.

Honey Singh shared the good news of his comeback along with the movie’s leading actors Kartik Aryan, Nusrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh on their official twitter handle. “BIG NEWS comin your way .Stay Tuned – Yo Yo”, he said. The teaser of the song became an instant hit among his fans worldwide making it land at #2 on the trending charts. The comment section under the teaser was full of cheer, excitement and immense happiness. One of the user commented, “Sherepanjab is back”, another said, “Nobody can deny that Yo Yo Honey Singh is baap of all rappers”.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said: “You can’t doubt Honey Singh’s talent. It was only a matter of time before he bounced back. We are delighted that ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ is his re-launchpad.” The film is written and directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film will be releasing on February 9, 2018.

Finally your wait is over !!

Here's my Bhangra song with Hindi Fusion #DilChori

Chak do Phatte !!…. https://t.co/dwh1kAx2Co — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) December 26, 2017

Check out the teaser of the song:

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Latest Song DIL CHORI from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety