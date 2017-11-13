Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will be next seen on the big screen in Arbaaz Khan Starrer Tera Intezaar. The hard working Bollywood beauty has already made a mark in the industry with her brilliant acting skills and she has now taken her work commitment to another level by playing a man on the screen for a song in her upcoming flick. Sunny’s quirky look in the get up of a man with a proper beard, moustaches and short hair is being loved by her fans on social media.
Sunny leone shared a video on her Instagram account which shows how she attained the manly look and a few pictures of the final outcome. Her appearance as a man has been guarded to perfection, and it is difficult to recognise her in the look. Praising her make up artist Tomas Moucka for the transformation, Sunny shared a video of her getting the makeover, “What it takes to become a MAN for Tera Intezaar in our song Barbie Girl my extremely talented mad scientist @tomasmoucka you are so talented!! Love you, she wrote.
She also posted a few pictures of the look for her fans, with the make up team who made it possible for her. “Becoming a man ain’t easy!! the team that made it happen! Crazy thing is I look just like my brother and dad. Freaky!,”she captioned the pictures
Sunny also shared a shot clip from the song Barbie Girl’s shoot. The clip is garnering great response from her fans who are appreciating Sunny’s dedication for the film.
Suuny Leone will be seen romancing Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar, which is slated to release on 24th November 2017. The film’s trailer and songs have become instant hit on YouTube. She has previously starred in a number of hit Bollywood numbers and this one with Sunny Leone in a different avatar is expected to become a top trend too.
Have a look: