Shah Rukh Khan revealed the name of his upcoming movie with Anabd L Rai titled Zero. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a never seen avatar before which is a surprise for the fans. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are also part of the film but so far it's not confirmed what their role gonna be in this film. Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan had released the teaser of his upcoming film on Twitter titled Zero

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan as he promised revealed the title of his upcoming film with Anand L Rai, Zero on Twitter. In a never seen avatar, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a dwarf in the movie. Along with the title release, the actor also shared a 1-minute teaser video of the film actually showing Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged person who behaves in an obnoxious way and dances to old Bollywood songs. At first look, the teaser is interesting, and everyone will like to know what this film is really gonna about.

Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen opposite to Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, will be his second film with both the leading actress. Previously, the trio played the magic of love on Yash Chopra’s last movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh Khan, while talking about his upcoming film in a media interaction had also mentioned that this film has been made with really advanced technology and visual effects and they have done immense hard work in making this film. ‘It’s a tough film,’ Shah Rukh Khan had said. The teaser of Zero has generated immense interest on social media the moment after Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser on Twitter, let’s take a look at how Bollywood is reacting to his upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s longtime friend and one of industry’s biggest director Karan Johar said, “Bhai this is absolutely superb!!! Technology meets mainstream entertainment! Winner!!!”

Bhai this is absolutely superb!!! Technology meets mainstream entertainment! Winner!!!👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 https://t.co/W06PJ7Pws1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 1, 2018

Diana Penty Haha…tooooo good!! 😁😁😁 @aanandlrai @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #2ZERO18

“Super! What a way to begin the year #2ZERO18 @iamsrk @KarunaBadwal,” writer Harit Mehta said.

“Wow @iamsrk – this looks epic!! #2ZERO18 @AnushkaSharma @RedChilliesEnt @aanandlrai #KatrinaKaif @cypplOfficial,” said Anushka Arora said.

“Raising the bar, even if he’s playing a person of short stature. The best way to start your year! Happy #2ZERO18 !” Author Bilal Siddiqi said.