'Zero' star Shah Rukh Khan achieves a new feat as the megastar achieves 32 billion followers on Twitter. The actor shared the good news on his official Twitter handle to thank his followers. 2018 has started on a great note for Shah Rukh Khan as he revealed the title of his next Bollywood release, co starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Titled 'Zero', the actor will be playing the role of a dwarf while the film is slated for a release on December 21, 2018.

‘Zero’ superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s social media on Twitter has extended to 32 million. Shah Rukh Khan shared the good news on Tuesday on his official Twitter handle and tweeted; “Naye saal ki sabko shubh kamnayein. Sab raho khush aur aabaad aur 32 million ke liye bahut bahut dhanyawaad. Waah Hindi main likha toh kuch kavi sa hogaya. (Good wishes to all for the New Year. Please stay happy and thank you for the 32 million. Written in Hindi, so became like a poet.)”

नए साल की सबको शुभ कामनाएँ। सब रहो ख़ुश और आबाद और ३२ मिल्यन के लिए बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद।वाह हिंदी में लिखा तो कुछ कवि सा हो गया!! #२ज़ीरो १८ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2018

The megastar, who has a following of 32.2 million, is right behind the Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, who has a Twitter following of 32.4 million. Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood’s leading Khan with the most number of followers on Twitter as Salman Khan has garnered 29.9 million while Aamir has comparatively lesser followers with 22.6 million. He is an avid user of digital platforms uses social media to update fans and followers about his life and projects. The year 2018 has started on a great note for Shah Rukh Khan.

On the first day of the New Year on Monday, he unveiled the title and teaser of his upcoming film with Aanand L Rai. In the film ‘Zero’, Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of a dwarf and sharing the screen space with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 21. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has made his re-entry on the small screen with TED Talks India- Ek Roohani soch. The show is all about celebrating ideas and innovation. It invites speakers from all around the country to share their experiences and motivate others to bring a positive change.