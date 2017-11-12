As No Shave November month is underway to raise awareness about men's health issues like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, men's suicide, all those living with the pledge don't forget to take care of your beard, moustache for this entire month. Take a look at some tips from experts to take care of your facial hair.

If you’re joining the No Shave November brigade of men who aren’t shaving this month to raise awareness about men’s health issues, don’t forget to care for your beard and sideburns too. Several men choose to go without shaving in November every year to spread awareness of prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide. Invest in good beard oils and don’t forget to moisturise your face, say experts. Aashmeen Munjaal, director of Star Salon n Academy and Rohit Batra, Dermatologist at Dermaworld Skin Clinic, have suggested a few looks and ways to maintain men’s facial hair: