Consuming cinnamon — a spice used in both sweet and savoury foods — may lessen the risk of developing obesity, diabetes and cholesterol caused by a high-fat diet, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have said.

The findings showed that high-fat diet activates the body’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory systems and slows the fat-storing process.

Researchers led by Vijaya Juturu from OmniActive Health Technologies in the US’ Morristown fed rats cinnamon supplements for 12 weeks along with a high-fat diet.

The results revealed that the rats weighed less and had less belly fat and healthier levels of sugar, insulin and fat in their blood — leading risk factors for cardiovascular diseases — compared to those who did not receive cinnamon with their high-fat foods.

Rats fed with cinnamon also had fewer molecules involved in the body’s fat-storing process and more antioxidant and anti-inflammatory molecules that protect the body from the damages of stress, the researchers said.

The study was presented at the American Heart Association’s Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology/Peripheral Vascular Disease 2017 Scientific Sessions in Minnesota.