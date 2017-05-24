Nearly 32 per cent of Indians are suffering from various kinds of thyroid disorders including thyroid nodules, hyperthyroidism, goiter, thyroiditis and thyroid cancer, says a report.

The report, published on thyroid panel test by global diagnostic chain SRL Diagnostics, revealed that sub-clinical hypothyroidism — a milder form of hypothyroidism and where the diagnosis is made by chance — is the most prevalent form of thyroid disorder across the country.

Sub-clinical hypothyroidism, in which the thyroid functions just below the normal level, is a silent disease which is being increasingly diagnosed in the Indian population, the report said.

Further, people living in the North Indian regions have maximum cases of hypothyroidism as compared to the rest of the country.

“The data shows a vital map of how thyroid abnormalities are present all across the country in its various forms,” Avinash Phadke, President Technology & Mentor (Clinical Pathology) from SRL Diagnostics said in a statement on Wednesday.

Thyroid diseases are more commonly seen in women and cause a multitude of problems, most notably, weight gain and hormonal imbalances.

However, even men are at risk, though their chances of suffering from thyroid diseases are considered to be less as compared to women.

The analysis is based on in-house data collected from over 33 lakh adults pan India over a time period of 2014-2016, where all three thyroid panel markers, namely TSH, T4 and T3 were included to produce a comprehensive data analysis, out of which 68 per cent of reports were normal.

“Genetics play a crucial role in both determination of thyroid hormones and TSH concentrations, and susceptibility to autoimmune thyroid disease. People who have a history of thyroid problems in their family would be predisposed to thyroid abnormalities. Thus, it is important to be aware of your family’s medical history because it will directly influence yours,” Phadke added.