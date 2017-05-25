Filmmaker Kabir Khan, whose upcoming film “Tubelight” is based on the India-China war of 1962, said the political issues in the movie are still relevant.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film here on Thursday, the director said his relation with Salman Khan has evolved over the time.

On being asked the reason behind choosing India-China war as a background to the film, Kabir said, “The political issues the story deals with, are still relevant. In 1962, there was a border conflict between India and China. We are still dealing with some of them.”

He was present at the trailer launch along with Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and music director Pritam.

Since Kabir is working with Salman on their third movie after “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, he said: “It is great that I have got a chance to work with one of the biggest superstars of the country but I also managed to do three very different films, that is important. Our relation has evolved with time and we understand each other better.”

On “Bahubaali 2” breaking records at the box office worldwide and the pressure, Salman said: “I do not have much pressure but I am sure the producer has it! Every film has its destiny, so it is great that ‘Bahubaali 2’ did phenomenal at the box office, let’s see, even our film has its destiny!”

“Tubelight” is slated to release on June 23.