Singer Selena Gomez supported her boyfriend and singer The Weeknd during his show here as part of his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour”. Gomez lip synced and danced while he was performing live.

In a video shared on social media by a fan, Gomez can be seen dancing around and even singing along to The Weeknd’s songs, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She enjoyed the show as she continued to dance throughout the concert on Friday night.

During the show, The Weeknd brought Drake to perform “Gyalchaster” with him at the concert held at Air Canada Centre.

The Weeknd also performed another show here on Saturday before moving to Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

Gomez, meanwhile, confirmed on a radio show that she is dating someone.

“I’m taken,” Gomez said without mentioning The Weeknd’s name.