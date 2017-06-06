GAIL (India) Limited, in line with their commitment aimed to change the air quality level with collective societal effort, hosted free car pollution check-up camp on the occasion of World Environment Day. This further reinforces the organisation’s commitment towards taking positive action to keep environmental degradation in check.

Recent reports show that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has marked the air quality for both Delhi and Gurgaon as poor and the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Particulate Matter (PM) is alarmingly higher than the safe levels here. An analysis of the situation revealed that fine pollution particles are not just from natural dust but also toxic diesel emissions from generator sets, diesel autos and cars. In light of this, taking necessary measures to check air quality across both Delhi and Gurgaon are of critical importance. GAIL’s initiative of setting up these camps are aligned to the immediate need of the hour.

These camps, set up at the Fuel Station next to Safdarjung Airport at Jor Bagh Station and HP Fuel Pump next to Hotel Ashoka, checked and serviced cars, enabling their emissions to be within the permissible levels. GAIL is committed to enabling a cleaner greener India and ensuring ecological balance in the country. One of the greatest contributors towards the pollution in the country are the unchecked emissions from vehicles. By organising pollution check-up camps, GAIL reconfirms its pledge towards cleaner air and better environment of India, thus continuing its focus for a cleaner India.