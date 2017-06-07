Himachal Pradesh witnessed moderate overnight rains, leading to a drop in temperature with Shimla recording a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius against Tuesday’s minimum of 20.9 degrees Celsius.

“The entire state saw moderate rains with temperatures falling sharply,” Manmohan Singh, director of the Meteorological Office here, told IANS.

Rains affected most of the tourist stations, including Dharamsala, Palampur, Manali, Kasauli, Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Chamba and Delhi.

Minimum temperature of 8.6 degree Celsius was recorded by Kalpa, a small town 250 km away from Shimla. It was 14.2 degrees in Dharamsala and 9 degrees Celsius in Manali.

The meteorological department has predicted that the rains are likely to last till Friday.