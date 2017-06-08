Dark red onions, known as the richest source of dietary flavonoids, may help fight off cancer of the colon and breast, researchers have suggested.

“We found that onions are excellent at killing cancer cells,” said Abdulmonem Murayyan, doctoral student at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

“Onions activate pathways that encourage cancer cells to undergo cell death. They promote an unfavourable environment for cancer cells and disrupt communication between cancer cells, which inhibits growth,” Murayyan added.

The findings, published recently in the journal Food Research International, revealed that red onions contain high levels of quercetin — a plant polyphenol from the flavonoid group, found in many fruits, vegetables, leaves, and grains — and include benefits such as lowering inflammation and fighting allergies, among others.

Further, red onions were also found to have high amounts of anthocyanin, which enriches the scavenging properties of quercetin molecules.

While currently this superfood can be included in salads as a preventative measure, researchers expect onion extract will eventually be added to food products such as juice or baked goods and be sold in pill form as a type of natural cancer treatment.