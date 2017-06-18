Father’s Day is celebrated once a year with a flurry of cards and presents gifted to fathers across the country to show gratitude and love for them. It is a day to make the support system of our lives feels special and valued. But at the same time, there are a lot of men who are eager to experience the feeling of being a father but aren’t blessed with this boon yet. Whilst the emotional toll women face when finding it difficult to become pregnant and carry a healthy baby is discussed widely, men are regularly overlooked. This leads to deep shame, guilt, and a feeling of emasculation among such men. Yet, it’s important to remember male infertility is not something to be ashamed of or ignore.

It is quite common, especially in the Indian society to point fingers at the woman in case there is a delay in conception. It is easy to forget that the male fertility needs to be looked into as well. In the recent times, however, the doctors are observing a spike in male infertility and are placing an equal emphasis on diagnosing fertility issues in both the genders. Infertility threatens a man’s masculinity and is often linked to weakness and vulnerability in a man. People in our country associate men with potency and sexual success; he is generally looked down upon when a man is not unable to make his wife conceive.

One of the main reasons considered for rise in infertility is the changing pattern of lifestyle especially in urban cities. The major causes that can lead to infertility in male can be structural abnormalities, sperm production disorders, ejaculatory disturbances, immunological disorders and obstructive and non-obstructive azoospermia, among others. A regular check up might provide an insight into the causal factors. A professional assistance is a must in the issues related to infertility.

Dr Gunjan Kacker, Gynecologist, Aveya Fertility & IVF Centre expressed his views on the matter – ‘In India, people are not comfortable talking about fertility issues, especially men. An infertile man faces a lot of social stigma in our society. The fear of shame attached to the issue makes the individual introvert regarding his condition. Aveya IVF and Fertility Centre aims to help such couples or individuals with new medical advancements to treat infertility. We analyse their situation and provide the right treatment required with proper counseling to boost their confidence. This father’s day, I would want such males to not shy away due to societal taboos and seek professional help.”

It is very important for the person undergoing this phase to talk about their feelings openly. Your family and friends are the support system in your life. Go and talk to them, they will definitely provide you with the love and support you want. Just keep in mind that you are not alone. You need to be positive throughout.

Further Dr.Rita Bakshi, Chairperson, and International Fertility Centre added; We live in a society where all sorts of pressures are on women, somewhere they are treated as baby making the machine. There is so much of pressure created by family, in-laws and even the society and when she unable to fulfill the expectation all blame came to women, not to the men. According to society if anything goes wrong women is the main culprit, men never ready to take the blame on himself and in fact not even ready to accept that he can also be at fault. There is a mindset of people where men are never at fault, more than 45 million couples worldwide grapple with infertility in all cases women can’t be blamed it just that diagnosing male infertility is little expensive and required testing in the clinical setting. We have to overcome the stigma and should talk about male infertility it, not just the women men are equally responsible for the problem, awareness about male infertility is very important for the betterment of Indian society.

The times are changing and so is the mindset, especially in the urban setup, where men are forthcoming and cooperative in getting themselves tested for infertility. There still are numerous myths associated with the issue of male infertility and it is only with educating ourselves that this issue can be combated successfully. This Father’s day, gift a platform to all the males to talk openly.