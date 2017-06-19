Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged the people to become ‘paryavaran rakshaks’ (environment protectors) to fight the challenges posed by desertification, global warming and climate change.

Addressing an event in Bhondsi to mark the United Nations World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought during which he also launched a nature awareness and Aravalli conservation campaign, he said that the Central government will extend all possible support to any scheme on enhancing the range’s beauty and urged the people to work with resolve and dedication for this purpose.

The Minister said that desertification could be tackled effectively with active participation of people and cooperation at all levels. This way, a big force of environment protectors will be raised, he said.

Those doing commendable work in the area of environment will also be rewarded on the occasion of World Environment Day next year and their photos will be circulated across the country, he said. People will have to upload their photo along with their work on the website of the Environment Ministry to get recognised, he added.

Pointing out that modern science and technology and environment could come together to protect the nature, he referred to the devising of a solar tree by scientists over an area of 4 square metres, which generates 5 kW of electricity.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, several of his cabinet colleagues and state legislators were also present on the occasion.