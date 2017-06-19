A thunderstorm hit Chandigarh on Monday, while some parts of Punjab and Haryana also got rainfall. The rains brought relief to people from the sweltering heat.

The tri-city region, comprising Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab), remained overcast with clouds even though the rainfall stopped after some time.

Weather department officials said more rain was expected in the coming days.

Chandigarh recorded maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius last week. Hisar in Haryana was the hottest at 44.3 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall was also reported in several areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region that brought down the mercury.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy. There is possibility of thunderstorm with rain,” an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was around 95%.