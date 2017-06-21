It is very important to emphasise the need and importance of wellness time and again at office. So, the key is to follow an individualistic fitness mantra, and participate in yoga, cycling, swimming, or running events organised by companies, say experts.

Jagdish Mitra, Tech Mahindra’s Chief Strategy Officer, Aman Arora, Co-founder and Director, Keventers, and Shanti Sundar, India HR head and Senior Director at Pegasystems, tell how to introduce wellness mantra to work culture

* Corporates imbibe the process of fitness and other forms of exercise by integrating it with their work culture. Integration of wellness and fitness leads to a stress free team, ready to face challenges with an open mind.

* In today’s world where we constantly have an overdose of information being given to us through various mediums, it is very important for each one of us to disconnect from our regular work schedule and connect with our inner self.

* Any fitness activity acts as a stress buster, to clear all the negative both from our minds and bodies and look at our work with a fresher perspective.

* Encourages employees to follow their individualistic fitness mantra. It could be yoga, cycling, swimming, or running.

* Companies can also plan to launch a “talk wellness” chatbot on social media that will answer wellness queries from people.

* Amplify wellness before business messaging on social media platforms and see it as an integral part of growth.

* The idea is to aim for a holistic well-being aside of professional growth. Participate in quarterly sports activities, yoga sessions, zumba sessions, marathons and cycling events on a regular basis.