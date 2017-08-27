Despite the popularity of sugary treats, many health experts have noted how the increasing consumption of such products is leading to several serious diseases, such as diabetes. To curb the effect of sugar-based confectionaries, experts have suggested sugar-free treats that are a healthier alternative.

Experts at SaleBhai and Mehar Rajput, a dietitian and nutritionist at Fitpass have suggested few sugar-free sweets:

* Sugar free besan laddoos: While these come in several flavours, the most commonly available variant is besan laddoo, which is made with gram flour, ghee, and lots of sugar. Nevertheless, these days, many sweetmeat sellers and e-commerce platforms have begun to offer a healthier alternative that contains little to no sugar, and taste just as great.

* Khajoor roll: Khajoor, or dates, is the fruit from date palm trees, native to Middle-Eastern countries. It is also a popular dessert choice for the calorie-conscious. You can go for delectable khajoor rolls garnished with almond slivers for the perfectly healthy sweet treat.

The sweet is prepared with honey instead of sugar and dates, combining two naturally sweet ingredients for a healthy after-meal snack.

* Anjeer (Fig) barfi: Anjeer or fig is considered as one of the healthiest foods in the world due to the benefits it offers, such as improving digestion and controlling diabetes. This fruit can also be enjoyed in the form of anjeer barfi, an appetising treat that contains no refined sugar.

These are usually made with cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, figs, clarified butter (ghee), and honey, and are an excellent wholesome treat for both children and adults.

* Fini: Fini is a traditional Rajasthani sweet that originated in Bikaner. This delicacy looks like a bunch of hair due to its thin strands. It is made using flour, sugar, and pure ghee, making it an extremely sugary delight. On the other hand, its sugar-free variant is made using honey, so that you can curb your sugar intake without compromising on flavour.

* Lauki (bottle gourd) halwa: This sweet is a rather diabetic friendly treat which is made with just a teaspoon of ghee, bottle gourd, low fat milk, cardamom powder and stevia.

* Date coconut roll: This roll is made of only dates, almonds and a cup of desiccated coconut an packed with two grams of fibre.

* Date and apple kheer: You just need one chopped apple, low fat milk, dates and a teaspoon of crushed walnut for this sugar-free delight.