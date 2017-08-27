Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday recovered 43 exotic Australian birds, valued at Rs 14.62 lakh, from West Bengal’s Nadia district, an official said.

The birds were smuggled in from Bangladesh through the Ramnagar outpost in Nadia district’s Hanskhali, the BSF official said.

Acting on a tip off, BSF troopers conducted a special operation near the outpost and recovered the birds from two suspects coming from the Bangladesh side around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

“The BSF recovered 43 Australian Turquoise Parakeets from three bags at Nadia district’s Ramnangar outpost. Each of the birds has a market price of Rs 34,000, and the total seizure amounts to Rs 14.62 lakh,” Deputy Inspector General of BSF’s South Bengal frontier RPS Jaswal said in a press release.

The two suspected smugglers left the bags and ran away after being challenged by the troopers.