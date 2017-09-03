The V.M. Salgaocar hospital in south Goa has tied up with prestigious Mumbai-based Jaslok hospital for providing healthcare services in the coastal state related to liver conditions, heart-related ailments, thyroid disorders, kidney care among other health conditions.

As part of the strategic alliance between the two healthcare facilities, the Goa hospital will host clinics wherein super specialist doctors from the Jaslok Hospital will examine patients in half a dozen key areas of healthcare, which also include joint replacement, sports injuries and colorectal, and pelvic related problems.

“This is a very significant positive step for healthcare in Goa. The partnership between Jaslok Hospital and V.M. Salgaocar Hospital is going to give hope to many,” Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Jaslok hospital and research centre said at a media conference here on Friday.

Salgaocar hospital Vice President Ranjana Salgaocar said that the tie-up would bridge the demand in Goa for superior medical intervention.

“This strategic partnership will facilitate access to a highly advanced level of healthcare previously not available in Goa while upholding our aim to provide a superior patient experience through personalised care,” she said.