The District Magistrate of Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma, ordered all the schools to remain closed till January 7 and to begin classes from 10 am on January 8. Since North India came under the grip of cold waves, over 100 flights have been delayed or cancelled. Apart from flight operations, more than 30 trains get delayed on daily basis due to dense fog.

Taking the cognizance of constant fall in the mercury, the District Magistrate of Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma, ordered all the schools to remain closed till January 7 and to begin classes from 10 am on January 8. The order comes as north India struggles from intense cold waves. The minimum temperature in Lucknow has been around the seven-degree Celsius mark for most of this week. Apart from chilly waves in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the national capital, New Delhi has become almost blind as it is engulfed under a dense fog. Recently, the visibility stood in Delhi at 50 metres, hence disrupting the trains and flight operations in North India. Since North India came under the grip of cold waves, over 100 flights have been delayed or cancelled. Apart from flight operations, more than 30 trains get delayed on daily basis due to dense fog.

Moving a little upside in the map, Jammu today recorded the coldest night of the season at 2.7 degrees Celsius as the cold wave intensified further in Jammu and Kashmir. Commenting on the extreme weather conditions, an official from the Met department said that there is no immediate relief in sight in coming days. Foggy mornings have been adding to the chill in Jammu city over the last four days. The militants have also been trying to take advantage of the foggy mornings. However, all their infiltration bids were foiled by Indian security forces.

Meanwhile, Kargil in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a bone-chilling minimum of minus 20.6 degrees Celsius. According to Met reports, the cold waves will continue. On the other hand, Jammu city also witnessed the season’s coldest night at 4.3 degrees Celsius as the weather office forecast severe cold wave. As per reports, Leh recorded minus 16.6, which was again the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the town so far this season. Pahalgam recorded minus 6.1 and Gulmarg minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. Katra recorded 6.2, Batote two, Bannihil zero, Bhaderwah minus 0.1 and Udhampur three degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.