The Environment Pollution Control Authority in Delhi issued directions to roll back the 4-time hike in the parking fees in Delhi, which was imposed to discourage the use of private vehicles in Delhi and National Capital Region, while the city was enveloped with a thick layer of smog and had pollution reaching alarming levels. The Environment Pollution Control also gave direction to remove ban on entry of trucks, construction works in Delhi, which came into action over degrading air quality in the national capital.

Delhi-NCR along with several other cities in north India were hit by smog, high pollution issues, in the last few days and the development has grabbed everybody’s attention. A series of meeting were held by government authorities, pollution control agencies, National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central and state governments over rising pollution and its harmful and deadly affects on human health. Some experts had termed Delhi pollution situation as a major health public emergency. Following all this, the Delhi government once again tried to bring back by the vehicular-rationing odd-even scheme for the third time since last year but got slammed by the NGT for considering implementing it too late and also over exemptions being given to women, VVIPs and two-wheelers.

Concerned about Delhi’s pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar over the impending issue of pathetic Delhi’s air pollution, rising smog which has gripped the entire north India including Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in Chandigarh. Following their meeting, both Arvind Kejriwal and Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a joint press conference in Chandigarh said that they had a positive discussion. “We had a very positive discussion, we will take all steps possible to tackle the situation,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Haryana Chief Minister over pollution issue.