In a major development, Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that odd-even scheme will not be implemented in Delhi for now as they are not prepared for it. The decision has come just hours after National Green Tribunal (NGT) during its hearing on odd-even implementation today gave its nod to the scheme and said that it could be implemented with no exemptions on two-wheelers, VVIPs and women. Justifying the decision, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has said that since women are also not exempted from odd-even plan after NGT guidelines, it will now be a security issue for them since they will have to travel in buses, therefore the odd-even scheme will not be implemented.

Further speaking on the issue, Kailash Gehlot said, “In light of the the two conditions by the National Green Tribunal on two-wheelers and women, at the moment we are calling off the odd-even scheme. We will go back to NGT on Monday, file a review petition for them to reconsider their decision regarding both the conditions set by them i.e to exempt two-wheelers and women.” On Friday, NGT had slammed the Delhi government for mulling a plan to implement odd-even at a time when the pathetic pollution problem in the city was improving. The NGT had also asked the Delhi Government to prove how odd-even would have helped in curbing pollution in the city.

In light of the the two conditions by NGT on 2 wheelers & women, at the moment we are calling it off. We will go back to NGT on Monday, file a review petition for them to reconsider their decision regarding the two: Kailash Gehlot, Delhi Delhi Transport Minister #OddEven pic.twitter.com/DIPYSyV08f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

The decision for not to implement the 3rd phase of odd-even in the national capital came after a meeting was called by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following NGT’s hearing on the odd-even scheme earlier in the day. During the NGT hearing, the tribunal had slammed and apprised the Delhi government on the alarming level of pollution in the city. NGT thrashed the government on a number of issue, be it was about seeding of clouds for artificial rain or about implementing the odd-even scheme in the initial days when pollution and smog level in Delhi broke all the records.

The National Green Tribunal during the hearing today also suggested a list of measures to the Delhi government for future dealing with the similar situation and set a minimum pollution level limit in Delhi at which the government should automatically implement odd-even scheme in the future. NGT directed that odd-even scheme must be implemented in Delhi-NCR as and when PM 10 crosses 300 level and PM 2.5 crosses 500″.