Delhi, NCR and other north Indian states continues to fight and protect themselves from rising pollution and smog in the past few days. Take a look at what all is happening around while people and government authorities seek ways to deal with the situation.

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) along with the rest of north India is enveloped in a thick layer of smog, with the issue of pollution reaching alarming levels in these affected areas. The severe pollution levels are drawing everybody’s attention and a number of meetings are taking place on how to deal with the situation so as to provide relief to the people. Many observes of pollution has said that there is an emergency situation in Delhi and need urgent measures to control it.

Going by experts while the Delhiites continue to suffer from pathetic smog and pollution menace, they have been of this opinion that the situation is that bad that there is a need of urgent evacuation. As per reports, many people have left the city since the condition is not suitable. While a lot of measures are being suggested and taken, here are 10 things you must know as to why pollution has risen to such harmful levels and how authorities are planning to deal with the situation.

As Delhi prepares to fight the smog and pollution, let’s take a look at what is happening:

The Delhi Government has been asked by the Delhi High Court to consider implementing cloud seeding to induce artificial rain as there was an emergency situation in Delhi-NCR. To curb pollution in Delhi-NCR, vehicle rationing Odd-Even scheme, to which Delhiites were introduced for the first time in 2016, will be back. Initially, the Odd-Even scheme will be functional only for 5 days starting from November 13. Another cause for record breaking smog and pollution level in Delhi according to researchers and analysts is that apart from stubble burning by farmers in Haryana, Punjab and vehicular pollution, air filled with dust particles from Kuwait, Pakistan is also the cause of such a pathetic situation in Delhi. A 7-member committee headed by the Environment Secretary has been formed to look into long and short-term solutions for this problem. On Thursday, AIIMS recorded a 15-20% rise in cases of respiratory problems. Almost similar figures were observed from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Twenty continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations were inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per weather officials, change in wind direction may further worsen the situation in Delhi. According to Safar, the average PM2.5 was 546 units and PM10 was 895. According to CPCB, at 5PM, average PM2.5 in Delhi NCR was 478 units, across 20 active stations (including Alwar in Rajasthan), with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) placed 478 (on a scale of 0 to 500). The safe limit for PM2.5 and PM10 as per international standards is 25 and 60 microgrammes per cubic meters, while as per national standards it is 40 and 100 units respectively.

How the political fraternity is reacting to the entire situation: