Pregnancy is the time when every part of a women’s body needs special care and attention especially intimate hygiene. Pregnancy hormones cause acidic changes in the vaginal area and due to hormonal changes, that area is prone to irritation and itching which increases discomfort hence it is necessary to maintain intimate hygiene regularly, say experts. Subhashini NS, Natural Product Innovations, R&D at the The Himalaya Drug Company says that it is vital to prevent skin irritation in the intimate area and avoid the risk of serious infections during pregnancy and post-delivery. According to her, vaginal pH balance should be between 3.5 to 4.5 to prevent bacterial growth in and around the area.

Here are some of the tips that she shared:

* Choose products that are enriched with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and pongamia oil.

* Tea tree oil and pongamia oil are effective in preventing itching and irritation in the intimate area.

* Pongamia oil is beneficial in maintaining healthy vaginal flora, and has antibacterial properties.

* For convenient personal hygiene, use natural intimate wipes enriched with Lavender Oil.

* Lavender oil soothes and helps eliminate odour while maintaining freshness.

* Mothers who work or travel regularly can use natural intimate wipes for convenient personal hygiene.

Hema Divakar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gyneacologist, suggests following these simple hygiene tips to reduce the risk of infection in the intimate area:

* Wash your intimate area twice a day with lukewarm water, but not more than twice.

* To dry your vaginal area, use a soft, clean towel. Ensure the towels are 100% cotton and dry.

* Avoid using harsh soaps to clean your vagina.

* A healthy vagina is naturally acidic and contains high quantities of beneficial bacteria, which help fend off infections and maintain a normal pH level.

* Choose natural intimate wash, specially made for moms, that is enriched with Lactic Acid to maintain and restore normal vaginal pH levels.