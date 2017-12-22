Dhanika Tripura is suffering from lymphocytic leukemia a rare type of cancer which made her eyes bleed and protrude. she was born healthy and lived a normal life until symptoms started to appear six weeks ago in November this year. Now charity group named United Tiprasa has taken the initiative to help her.

Pictures of a six year old Dhanika Tripura, from a small village in Tripura, is creating a buzz on social media. She is suffering from acute lymphocytic leukemia, a painful form of cancer which has caused her eyes to swell and bleed. She was born healthy but symptoms started to grow just six weeks ago. In November, this year she started suffering with itchy eyes. She is been taken to several local doctors in her remote village but they have just given her painkillers and some anti-allergy tablets. The reports say that her chances of survival is only 10%. Her parents are too poor to afford her treatment. But thankfully now a charity group named United Tiprasa has taken the initiative to help her.

Dhanika’s father, Dhanya Kumar Tripura, 45, who works as a daily wage labourer, earns around Rs 1,000 a month. Shashi Bala her mother a housewife looks after their four children. ” Dhanika would often complain of itching in her eyes and rub them. Her eyes started swelling slowly and eventually grew to such a big size. We took her to several doctors in our village but none could help. This all started approximately 45 days back and within no time her condition has increased to a level that we now worry about her life,” Dhanika’s father, Dhanya Kumar Tripura was quoted as saying by Mail Online.

Dhanika’s mother says that over the last 45 days, Dhanika has lost around 10kg. Finally a charity group named United Tiprasa Forum (UTP) has now stepped forward to help her. They have brought Dhanika to Agartal for treatment. ”I came to know about this girl through a social media group and really wanted to help her. We went up to see her and were shocked by her condition. Her family did not even have proper knowledge where to go and who to approach, let alone getting her treatment done,” Sajal Debbarma from UTP was quoted as saying by a leading Mail Online.