Dr Soundari, Head Medical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai, talks about the symptoms stating, "Redness is the most significant symptom of Madras Eye. It occurs as infection causes the blood vessels around the conjunctiva to expand.

Individuals diagnosed with conjunctivitis should minimise contact with others until they begin treatment

While the smog in Chennai is causing cough and cold, another infection is in the air this season. Conjunctivitis or Madras Eye, as it is known here, is now prevalent. Often, it is children who get it fast, thanks to constant interaction with numerous other kids and lower immunity as well. Doctors say that conjunctivitis is broadly categorised into three types: allergic, infectious and chemical conjunctivitis. While allergic conjunctivitis occurs among people with seasonal allergies, (dust, smoke), infectious conjunctivitis is caused due to bacterial or viral infections. Chemical conjunctivitis is caused due to irritants such as shampoos, dirt, smoke, and pool chlorine. Chemical and allergic conjunctivitis are the most prevalent in summer.

Usually, Madras eye gives you a red eye and lasts for about a week to 10 days. It is best to see a doctor immediately, if you feel the symptoms are of Madras Eye.

Dr Soundari, Head Medical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai, talks about the symptoms stating, “Redness is the most significant symptom of Madras Eye. It occurs as infection causes the blood vessels around the conjunctiva to expand. Tearing or excessive watering from the eyes, itching, pain and crusting are common symptoms of both allergic and viral conjunctivitis. The affected eyes discharge watery substance in viral or allergic conjunctivitis and thick yellowish green substance in bacterial conjunctivitis. The discharge leads to crusting where the eyelids get crust-shut after being dried. Patients also experience mild sensitivity to exposure to light. Excessive sensitivity to light often indicates that the infection has gripped cornea.”

Dr Soundari goes on to give tips and how to prevent infection.

DO’s

Consult an eye doctor and use prescribed medications (eye drops/ointment)

Wash the affected eye/eyes frequently with cold water

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Use separate towel, handkerchief, pillow case, bed linen and soap

Avoid using contact lenses

Wearing sunglasses (to prevent sun glare)

DONT’s

Do not touch or rub your eyes

Do not use medications like eye drops/ointment without consulting an eye doctor

Do not share eye makeup (Kajal, Eye liner etc), contact lenses or wash clothes with other individuals

PREVENTION

Some of the simple prevention methods to reduce risk of getting ‘Madras eye’, a highly contagious eye disease:

The disease spreads through fomites (objects like towel, hanky, pillow case, bed linen, utensils etc). So never, share them

As popularly believed, people do not get the disease by eye to eye contact with an infected person.

Wash hands with soap and water after coming in contact with an infected individual

Wash bed linens and pillowcases regularly with hot water and soap to reduce allergens

Individuals diagnosed with ‘Madras eye’ should minimise contact with others until they begin treatment and symptoms start to improve. This will help reduce the chance of spreading the infection to others.