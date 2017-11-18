28-year-old Architecture professor from Gurugram gifted life to at least three people after his kin decided to donate his body organs to the needy. Two patients at the Jaypee Hospital Noida who were in dire need of liver and kidney transplant were treated after the donation from the deceased's family.

There a very few who are lucky enough to get a chance to gift someone a life. A 28-year-old Assistant professor of architecture at a renowned Gurugram institute gave a new spark of life to three people after his family agreed to donate his five organs, liver corneas and both kidneys. The patient admitted at the Jaypee Hospital in Noida had met with an accident on November 13 and was declared brain dead on Thursday. Brain dead or death of the brain is a condition which is often used to determine the demise of a person. In the following condition, the brain stops supporting involuntary activities essential to sustain life. Brain death is used as an indicator of legal death in many countries.

The patient who lost the battle with his life won it for the other three who were revived on his organs. After the declaration, patient’s family decided to donate his organs. A liver and a kidney were transplanted to two patients at the same hospital, whereas the kidney was transferred to a needful in another Noida hospital. As per National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation’s directive, a patient who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for last one year and was in an urgent need of transplant was treated with an immediate transplant from the donated organ. The 57-year-old patient who got a new life is a resident of Ghaziabad.

A patient who was suffering from severe kidney problems was treated with the donated kidney. The 58-year-old is a Noida resident. The other kidney which was sent to a different hospital will also be utilised for an ailing patient.

“We are thankful to the donor and his family who have taken this courageous step and have given a new life to three people. Organs of a deceased patient can save lives of at least six to eight people,” Manoj Luthra, CEO, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, said in a statement. Organ donation is a process of donating active organs or cell to someone who is in need of a transplant. The donation can be done by a living or dead person, on the person’s consent if living and on the families consent in case of a dead person.

