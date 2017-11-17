A NASA report has issued warning to at least 293 port cities of the world, including Mumbai and Mangaluru of India, to brace themselves for a possible extinction. As per the report, the rising temperature of Earth and consequently melting glaciers are increasing the sea levels at such rate that in 100 years several coastal regions will be submerged.

The biggest immediate threat to the world today is global warming and the rapidly changing climate of today is a danger that has been relentlessly taught globally. The rising temperature of Earth is melting the glaciers at an unprecedented rate and the effects of it are alarming. According to a recent data released by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the melting of glaciers threatens the existence of several port cities of the world and India coastal regions like Mumbai and Mangaluru are in the loop.

The melting glaciers are leading to an unnoticeable rise in sea level but in the long run, the rising water level will submerge the entire cities. As per NASA, Mangaluru sea level will increase by 15.98 cm while Mumbai’s will take a plunge by 15.26 over the course of 100 years. Another Indian port city of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh is also threatened by rising sea levels. The report by American space agency has listed at least 293 cities across the world, which includes Tokyo, London, New York and many other top metropolitans.

The collective population of Mumbai, Mangaluru and Kakinada is around 20 million and as per the claims of United Nations, at least 40 million people live under the risk of being uprooted from their homes due to rising sea levels.

If a report by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is to be believed then the sea level is projected to rise by 0.51m to 1.31m by 2100, courtesy the rampant pollutants in the atmosphere today. In another startling revelation, it is estimated that when the calamity will reach its zenith in 100 years, Indian subcontinent will lose a staggering 14,000 sq km of land to water.