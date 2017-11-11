The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday continued the hearing on vehicle rationing Odd-Even scheme, a day after it slammed the Delhi Government for implementing the scheme when the pollution situation in the city had started improving. NGT had also asked the government to prove whether odd-even was really effective in reducing the pollution.

A day after the National Green Tribunal slammed the Delhi government for implementing vehicle rationing Odd-Even scheme in Delhi, the tribunal on Saturday continued the hearing on the matter. Earlier on Friday, National Green Tribunal had said that Delhi government cannot bring back the odd-even scheme until it proves that the measure would not be counter-productive. The green tribunal conveyed it to the Delhi government that it has to justify the implementation of this scheme. NGT has also said that the Supreme Court had never asked for bringing back the odd-even scheme.

Further discussing the rising pollution in Delhi and National Capital Region, the National Green Tribunal asked the Delhi government has to prove whether the odd even scheme has reduced pollution or else the tribunal will stay the imposition of the scheme. “Supreme Court and NGT have suggested 100 measures to curb pollution but you always opted for odd-even. If you want we will hear the case tomorrow, but as of now we don’t find its desirable,” NGT added.

Live updates on NGT hearing on Odd-Even scheme