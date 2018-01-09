The Supreme Court has put a stay on Karnataka High Court's order where it had done away with mandated 85% pictorial warning on packages of tobacco products. Chief Justice Dipak Misra while staying High Court's order said that more than the business aspect, the health of the citizens is more important.

In what can be said as a move concerning the health of citizens, the Supreme Court has put a stay on Karnataka High Court’s order where it had done away with mandated 85% pictorial warning on packages of tobacco products. According to a leading daily, Chief Justice Dipak Misra while staying High Court’s order said that more than the business aspect, the health of the citizens is more important. A 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court said, “We are inclined to think that health of a citizen has primacy and he or she should be aware of what can affect or deteriorate the condition of health.”

The court’s order further said, “Keeping in view the objects and reasons of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 and the measures taken by the State, we think it appropriate to direct stay of operation of the judgment and order passed by the High Court of Karnataka.” The 3-judge supreme court bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Health for Million Trust and a senior lawyer of Allahabad High Court Umesh Narain.

In 2014, the central government had amended the percentage of pictorial warning on Tobacco Products (Packing and Labelling). The centre government prescribed that 85% area on Tobacco Products Packing and Labelling should have a pictorial warning telling consumers that consuming tobacco was harmful to health. The new rules came into effect from April 1. 2016. However, industrialists and businessmen who had ventured into tobacco business raised their voice against government’s move and in their argument saying that there were many others products which is injurious to human health so why only tobacco products should have these pictorial warnings.