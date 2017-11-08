At at time when the entire Delhi and National Capital Region continues to face harmful smog in its environment, people have been advised to stay indoor and also not to venture out for their daily morning walks, exercise. Meanwhile, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has directed all schools to remain shut till Sunday.

The entire Delhi and adjacent regions have been covered with smog and is affecting visibility too. Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought an explanation from the pollution control boards of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee on action taken to curb the menace of air pollution. People are advised to Traffic Police personnel seen wearing masks; visuals from Barakhamba Road.

Pollutants density in Delhi’s air is still not leveling down. As per reports, PM10 is still at a dangerous level, but it is lesser than yesterday. According to Indian Medical Association President, Dr KK Agarwal, “The precautions to be taken to save yourself from this harmful Delhi smog have been recommended for 2 more days. It is advisable for people to stay indoors as much as possible. Also do not go out for exercise or walks.”

A Delhi resident named Aabid Hassan while speaking about Delhi smog said, “This is very problematic, I cannot even take a few steps without this (inhaler), apart from breathing issues there is itching in eyes also.” The worse affected areas in Delhi and NCR are Delhi’s Tansen Marg, Nodia Sector 16, DND Flyway, Faridabad Metro Station, Kaushambi, RK Puram, Dhaula Kuan.

Earlier in the day, due to thick smog layer on the Yamuna Expressway, around 15-20 speeding vehicles rammed into each other and several people were injured. The incident took place at Dankaur between Agra and Mathura. The Yamuna Expressway accident video shot by locals went viral on social media.