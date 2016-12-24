Love masturbation? These facts are a must know for men and women!

New Delhi: Masturbation, which is performed both by men and women, is a natural exercise to experience sexual pleasure, without involving the other sex. Considered as a taboo in the old times, peoples’ thinking about this physical exercise has evolved with time, and many now consider such activities as a normal part of their life.

Almost 95% of male and an equal percentage of women practice masturbation as it’s normal and harmless. It’s a sexual activity that is pleasant, fulfilling, acceptable and safe.

A lot of people used to regard this activity as a ‘sin’, but it really has nothing to do with your good karma or bad karma.

Many people who think that it affects the sperm count in the body, well for them, let us say that your body constantly produces new sperm and old ones die off, so there's are real issues of waste or running out.

Here are some facts that both men and women should know about masturbation:

* It helps the blood circulation in the body.

* The exercise acts as a stress buster; especially for people without partners or whose partners are not willing or available for sex.

* Masturbation helps in premature ejaculation (An uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration).

* It protects a person from developing prostate cancer.

* As it is a good stress buster, it helps a person to fall asleep easily.

* Masturbation can relieve depression and lead to a higher sense of self-worth.