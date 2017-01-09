Drinking in pub with friends can be good for your health

New Delhi: Going to pubs with friends may be good for your health, suggests a study by Oxford scientists. Drinking in moderation with friends can improve the overall well-being.

According to the study, people who drank frequently with friends were happier and satisfied with their lives.

Researchers at the Oxford University said a local pub can directly affect peoples’ social network size and how engaged they are with their local community.

Professor Robin Dunbar of the University of Oxford’s Experimental Psychology department, said: “This study showed that frequenting a local pub can directly affect peoples’ social network size and how engaged they are with their local community, which in turn can affect how satisfied they feel in life.

“Our social networks provide us with the single most important buffer against mental and physical illness. While pubs traditionally have a role as a place for community socialising, alcohol’s role appears to be in triggering the endorphin system, which promotes social bonding.

Like other complex bonding systems such as dancing, singing and storytelling, it has often been adopted by large social communities as a ritual associated with bonding,” said Professor Robin Dunbar.