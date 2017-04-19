Politician Priya Dutt, who is also the daughter of well-known yesteryear actress Nargis Dutt, says that Cancer survivors should get back to their normal life as soon as possible.

Dutt also stressed on the fact that they should stay positive during their treatment instead of breaking down fearing death.

The politician was present here in Mumbai on Tuesday evening for a social campaign, “My Hair For Cancer”, an initiative by Richfeel, hair care expert company in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation.

The campaign aimed to create awareness about how to deal with the hair loss that Cancer patients face after therapy. The loss not only affect their image but also self confidence, leading to mental trauma.

Talking about handling such situation in a wise manner Priya told IANS here, “I think support of your family and loved one is very important. My mother passed away from cancer and I have seen the whole situation from very close quarter.”

“I think patients should not lose their hope and their family should stand strong with them. Don’t break down into tears. And once the treatment is over, strive to return to normal life,” she added.

“I think normalcy of life is very important for a cancer survivor.”

She also added, “So, if you are a child, go to school, meet your friends. If you are a working professional, prepare to achieve your career goals, there is a life after cancer.”

“Live your life, you have survived the battle of cancer,” she said.

Others present at the gathering were actress and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala and Apoorva Shah, the founder of Richfeel among others.

Sharing the idea Shah said, “Hair and skin are the two important parts of human body that creates your image, gives you confidence, boosts your self-esteem.”

“When my mother was diagnosed with cancer we saw how she was scared of losing her hair which was a bigger fear than the disease itself. So we, at Richfeel are trying to give back their (cancer patients) hair so that they can get their confidence back and return to normal life.”

Manisha, talking about her interest to join the campaign, said, “It was my dream to contribute for Nargis Dutt Foundation. I am a cancer survivor. I want to tell every cancer patient — just keep your will power strong, you will win the battle.”

“Do not get upset about losing hair due to chemotherapy. After the treatment, hair will come back, look at me!”