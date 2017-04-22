The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city government and municipal corporations on what preventive steps they have taken this year to control dengue and chikungunya in the national capital.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra asked them to to ensure that no dengue or chikungunya cases occur this year and to submit action taken report before May 1, the next date of hearing.

The court also said that to stop recurrence of dengue and chikungunya, the authorities concerned should have a policy, instead of shifting the blame on each other.

The court’s direction came on two PILs accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government and the three municipal corporations of not acting vigilantly and responsibly in tackling mosquito-borne diseases.

Till September, 2016, four dengue deaths and as many as 1,158 dengue and 1,057 chikungunya cases were reported in Delhi.