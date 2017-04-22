In a way to show responsibility towards protecting our own environment and mother nature that gives us opportunity to experience this wonderful life, people, organisations worldwide today celebrated the Earth Day.

With the ever increasing adverse effects of global warming on our nature leading to affecting its natural routine, it is important for the human civilisation to acknowledge the need to conserve, protect this planet and spread awareness about.

In celebration of Earth Day 2017, technology giant Apple released a new video series featuring candid interviews with employees leading Apples efforts to address climate change, conserve resources and pioneer safer materials.

To mark the occasion, school students in Moradabad painted their faces with slogan ‘Clean and Green Earth’ while campaigning for Earth Day.

Moradabad: School students paint their faces with slogan 'Clean and Green Earth' while campaigning for Earth Day

School students in Delhi campaigned for clean air at a traffic intersection on Earth Day today.

Delhi: School students campaign for clean air at a traffic intersection on Earth Day



Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. People across the world participates in the events to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi also marked the occasion and said that Earth Day is an occasion to reiterate a firm resolve to keep the planet clean and green.

First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day events in more than 193 countries are now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network.

World popular search engine and technology company Google also celebrated the occasion with its special Google Doodle dedicated to the planet.

On Earth Day 2016, the landmark Paris Agreement was signed by the United States, China, and some 120 other countries.

This signing satisfied a key requirement for the entry into force of the historic draft climate protection treaty adopted by consensus of the 195 nations present at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.

