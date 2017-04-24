While people in India continues to struggle to arrange blood during their hard times, it’s a sad fact that over 28 lakh units of blood and its components were wasted across the country in the last five years.

According to reports, India requires almost 12 million units of blood every year, but runs short of 3 million units as only 9 million units are collected annually.

In a situation like this where there is already a shortage of blood, the wastage of blood and its components due to lack of coordination between blood banks and hospitals is quite unfortunate.

According to Times of India, the total volume of blood wastage has come around 6% which translates to over 6 lakh litres.

Another said part to this fact is that 50% of the wasted units were of plasma. The data has been provided by the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) in response to an RTI query filed by petitioner Chetan Kothari.

Plasma is the liquid component of blood, in which the red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are suspended. It constitutes more than half of the blood’s volume and consists mostly of water that contains dissolved salts (electrolytes) and proteins.

As per the reports, states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been named as the biggest offenders.